US-backed forces in Syria breach wall surrounding Old City of

US-backed forces in Syria have breached the wall surrounding the Old City of Raqa as they try to retake the city from the Islamic State group, the US Central Command has said.

"Coalition forces supported the SDF advance into the most heavily fortified portion of Raqa by opening two small gaps in the Rafiqah Wall that surrounds the Old City," Centcom said in a statement, referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces.

