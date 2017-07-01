US: 17 injured in Arkansas nightclub shootout after dispute; cops rule out terrorist attack

At least 17 people are reportedly injured – one critical – after a man opened fire at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas early Saturday, police said.

According to NBC news, the incident took place after a dispute in the Power Lounge Nightclub at around 3.30 am (Eastern Standard Time) or 11.30 am (IST).

The police said one victim is critical, while the others do not have life-threatening injuries.

The 17 victims are all believed to have been injured by the gunfire while others were hurt as they tried to flee the club.

Police told reporters other club-goers were trampled on as they tried to exit the venue while a couple were injured after they jumped out of a window of the multi-story building.

The police officials added that there were a lot of young people in the small club and that the youngest victim is believed to be 16 years old.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the police have listed several suspects. The incident is not being treated as a terror attack.