Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Arkansas

US: 17 injured in Arkansas nightclub shootout after dispute; cops rule out terrorist attack

alt DNA Web Team | Sat, 1 Jul 2017-05:37pm , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

One person is critical

At least 17 people are reportedly injured – one critical – after a man opened fire at a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas early Saturday, police said.

According to NBC news, the incident took place after a dispute in the Power Lounge Nightclub at around 3.30 am (Eastern Standard Time) or 11.30 am (IST).

The police said one victim is critical, while the others do not have life-threatening injuries.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital

ALSO READ

Shots fired at New York's Bronx Lebanon hospital, gunman believed to be dead

The 17 victims are all believed to have been injured by the gunfire while others were hurt as they tried to flee the club.

Police told reporters other club-goers were trampled on as they tried to exit the venue while a couple were injured after they jumped out of a window of the multi-story building.

The police officials added that there were a lot of young people in the small club and that the youngest victim is believed to be 16 years old.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the police have listed several suspects. The incident is not being treated as a terror attack.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read