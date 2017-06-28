University of Texas at Dallas orders evacuation after bomb threat

The University of Texas at Dallas ordered the evacuation of its campus on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, the school said in a statement.

"All UTD faculty, staff, students and visitors need to immediately evacuate all buildings and parking garages on campus," the university tweeted. "We received a bomb threat."

The school told people on campus to go to UT Dallas parking lots and to stay away from buildings until further notice. The university said it was working with campus police to make sure the campus is safe.

