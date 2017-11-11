Under pressure, Bangladesh's first Hindu Chief Justice resigns

Surendra Kumar Sinha, Bangladesh's first Hindu Chief Justice has resigned, report country's media outlets. He has sent his resignation to the President. Surendra Kumar Sinha is the first chief justice to step down from his post. He is currently abroad. His term was scheduled to end on January 1, 2018. He was facing probe for graft charges and moral lapses. Anti-Corruption Commission was looking into the charges levelled against him.

He has been on 'sick' leave since October 3 and is currently in Australia. He last reported to his office on August 24. The government was upset with him over his decision to scrap parliament's authority in impeaching Supreme Court judges.

"I am the guardian of the judiciary, in the interest of the judiciary I am leaving temporarily so that its image does not get hurt. I will return," he had said ahead of his departure for Australia. The government row with the higher judiciary sparked in July this year when the apex court delivered a verdict declaring void the 16th constitutional amendment, scrapping parliament's authority in impeaching Supreme Court judges. The dispute grew in the subsequent weeks as several senior government leaders virtually attacked Sinha over his comments, blasting the government for its reaction and gave Pakistan's example where ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was stripped of his premiership under an apex court ruling.

Prime Minister Hasina accused him of defaming parliament and president and "humiliating" Bangladesh by referring to Pakistan's instance premier's removal saying "he (chief justice) should have quit (and) the most humiliating thing is the comparison with Pakistan which is intolerable”. Main Opposition outside parliament Bangladesh Nationalist Party of ex-premier Khaleda Zia has supported Sinha, saying the government was trying to control the higher judiciary by launching a campaign against the apex court judgment.

Sinha earlier in a written statement said he was a "bit worried about the independence of the judiciary". He complained that the judge who became the acting chief justice to perform the "routine" job in his absence was encouraged by the government to bring changes to the Supreme Court administration soon. "If any interference is made in the chief justice's administration, it can be easily assumed that the government is interfering in the higher court and this will further deteriorate the relationship between the judiciary and the government. It would not bring any good to the state," he concluded.

With PTI inputs