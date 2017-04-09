UN Security Council condemns Egypt church bombings

The UN Security Council condemned the bombings of two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt today, calling the attacks "heinous" and "cowardly".

In a statement, the council urged all member states to cooperate with the Egyptian government in bringing to justice the perpetrators of the attacks, which were claimed by Islamic State.

"They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Egypt and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured," it said.

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security."

At least 43 people were killed in the bombings in Tanta and Alexandria which went off as worshipers were gathering to mark Palm Sunday.

They were the deadliest attacks in recent memory on the country's Coptic Christian minority. AFP

