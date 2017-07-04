U.N. rights chief Zeid in talks with Chinese officials on Liu

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein has met Chinese officials regarding Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, who has late stage cancer, and access for his wife Liu Xia, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"That meeting took place on Friday and we are hoping to continue this dialogue in coming days and weeks," U.N. humman rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a Geneva news briefing.

Liu's "time is limited" due to a fluid build up around his stomach caused by liver scarring, a family member said on Saturday, after authorities said Liu could not be moved abroad due to his illness.

Now 61, he was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms.

