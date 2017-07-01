UN boss strikes upbeat note as Cyprus talks continue

A "clear understanding" has been reached at talks between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders and their backers on what is needed to reach a comprehensive agreement to reunite the island, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

Guterres, who arrived at the negotiations in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana on Friday, said that he had held a "positive, results-oriented" meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Ak?nc?, and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey that evening.

"A clear understanding emerged of the essential elements of a package that might lead to a comprehensive settlement in Cyprus," his spokesman said in a statement issued on Saturday as political-level talks continued.

"The Secretary-General remains fully engaged in these efforts to deliver a comprehensive settlement to the people of Cyprus."

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)