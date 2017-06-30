U.K. Government to provide Northern Irish women with abortion funding

Women travelling from Northern Ireland to England to have an abortion will have their procedures paid for.

The move came into being according to new plans the British Government announced on Thursday.

The ruling came even as lawmakers voted on the issue as an amendment to the Queen's Speech -- which sets out the government's legislative program.

The amendment had sought to ensure that women in Northern Ireland seeking abortions in other parts of the UK would have them paid for by the National Health Service.

Currently, women in Northern Ireland, who want an abortion must travel to England, Wales or Scotland for treatment and pay for the procedure despite paying U.K. taxes, which contribute to the NHS.

Abortion is illegal in almost all cases in Northern Ireland unless there is a direct threat to the mother's life.

