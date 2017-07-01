Two LeT militants behind killing of 6 cops gunned down, two

Top Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bashir Lashkari and his associate, who were behind the recent killing of six policemen, were today gunned down by the security forces in south Kashmir in a fierce encounter which also left dead two civilians, including a woman.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Brenti-Batpora in Anantnag early this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants, including Lashkari, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces.

For some time, the militants used 17 civilians as a human shield inside a house but the security forces managed to rescue them before launching the final assault against the ultras, the police spokesperson said.

"The encounter is over. Two militants have been killed," Director General of Police S P Vaid told

