Two killed in double suicide attack at Niger refugee camp

Two women bombers blew themselves up in a refugee camp in southeastern Niger, killing two other people in a suspected attack by Boko Haram Islamists from neighbouring Nigeria.

Boko Haram's insurgency began in northeast Nigeria and has spread to Chad, Cameroon and Niger, claiming more than 20,000 lives and displacing 2.6 million people. They are increasingly staging suicide attacks using women and girls.

Wednesday's attack took place in Kabalewa, a village near the southeastern Niger city of Diffa, which is close to Nigeria.

"Two women suicide bombers infiltrated the refugee camp and blew themselves up, killing two civilians in the camp," an aid worker said.

Private radio stations said the victims were a man and a woman. A local official confirmed the attack but did not give a toll.

Boko Haram members have been staging regular attacks in the Diffa region since 2015. There are more than 300,000 refugees and displaced people sheltered in the area.

