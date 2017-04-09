Two killed as light aircraft crashes in north France

Two people were killed when a light aircraft crashed, for unknown reasons, into a field in northeastern France, the local council has said.

The accident happened yesterday shortly after the plane took off from a strip 70 kilometres from the city of Metz in the Moselle region.

For a reason not yet determined the plane "turned at a right-angle, crashed into a field and immediately burst into flames", the local authority said.

Two men, aged 50 and 18, died in the accident and their bodies were recovered by investigators after several witness alerted the authorities.

An air transport police enquiry has been set up to determine the cause of the crash.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)