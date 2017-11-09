Twitter goes crazy as Trump meets Pikotaro, the Pen-Apple guy

US President Donald Trump began his Asia tour in Japan recently. US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Internet sensation and Japanese singer Pikotaro.

Pikotaro is the youtube sensation and Japanese singer of the groovy number Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen. Ever since both the eminent leaders met this Japanese singing sensation, Internet has lost its calm. Pikotaro took to twitter and posted his pictures with US President and Japanese PM. Social Media is all flooded with meme game and all sorts of hilarious content.

Pikotaro posted his over-enthusiastic pictures from the dinner he attended where he met Trump and Abe. He also wrote on Twitter saying he had the most valuable experience of his life and wanted to spread a small smile to everyone.

I have had a very valuable experience in my life today. Also, I just make fun music. And I want to deliver a small smile to everyone. pic.twitter.com/8D0ltQezOr — ピコ太郎(PIKOTARO)(公式) (@pikotaro_ppap) November 6, 2017

I asked the Pineapple Apple Pen guy if we could use his pictures with Trump. Here's what I got back. "Please kindly note that PIKOTARO shall not be criticized or humiliated." #PPAP pic.twitter.com/PmJV8taBPx — Brian Patrick Byrne (@brianpabyrne) November 8, 2017

The photographs of the US president and the Japanese singer were taken at a reception in Tokyo as part of Donald Trump’s 11-day tour of Asia. Pikotaro was chosen to sing for the president at the lavish dinner.

This youtube sensation has hit the world with a 45sec video song with just few words in it.

PPAP secured No 1 position on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 and became the shortest single to chart on US Billboard chart also.

A video of Ivanka Trump’s daughter, Arabella, singing along to PPAP also went viral in November last year.