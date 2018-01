Twitter explains why it will not block controversial tweets from Donald Trump, other world leaders

Micro blogging site Twitter on Saturday released a statement saying that why it won't block any of the tweets from world leaders, even if it would be controversial.

Twitter said it reviews the context of political figures' tweets, but takes an "unbiased" view when it applies its existing rules.

Last year in September, Twitter defended its decision to keep US President Donald Trump's tweets against North Korea where he stated that the country "won't be around much longer". The tweet was seen as a warning of war to th eKorean nation but Twitter said that it weighs a tweet's "newsworthiness" and the general public interest when making these decisions.

Following is a full text of Twitter statement:

There’s been a lot of discussion about political figures and world leaders on Twitter, and we want to share our stance.

Twitter is here to serve and help advance the global, public conversation. Elected world leaders play a critical role in that conversation because of their outsized impact on our society.

Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.

We review Tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly. No one person's account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind.

We are working to make Twitter the best place to see and freely discuss everything that matters. We believe that’s the best way to help our society make progress.