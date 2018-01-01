Trending#

Mumbai Fire

TTV Dhinakaran

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Winter Session of Parliament

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. World
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Twin blasts hit Balochistan, kills 8 including 3 security personnel

(Picture for Representation) 


 , Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
ANI

             

       
  Monday 1 January 2018 17:53 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman's Mall Road in Balochistan.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
The explosions were heard near the office of Special Branch on the Pak-Afghan border, reports The Express Tribune.

 
The report further says the first blast took place in a busy marketplace, while the second bomb went off a little later.

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
As of now, the security forces have cordoned off the area.

 
Further details are awaited.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story