Trump WH did not recognise June as LGBT Pride Month

United States President Donald Trump has done away with recent precedent by not recognising June as LGBT Pride Month.

Contrary to this, two of his predecessors officially recognised the month.

President Bill Clinton first recognised it in 1999 in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots of late June 1969, with many pointing it to as the start of the modern gay rights movement.

President Barack Obama picked it up again during his eight years in office.

Trump has till now proclaimed June as Great Outdoors Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, African-American Music Appreciation Month, National Ocean Month and National Homeownership Month.

Trump, as a candidate, had promised to be different than many of his GOP peers on the campaign trail. He had declared he would be a better ally of the LGBT community than Hillary Clinton.

