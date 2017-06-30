Trump threatened with subpoena to determine existence of Comey 'tapes'

Bipartisan leaders on the House intelligence committee have threatened a subpoena on the White House if it does not clarify whether any recordings, memoranda or other documents exist of President Donald Trump?s meetings with fired FBI director James Comey.

The panel had previously set a June 23 deadline for the White House to respond to the panel?s request.

Trump had, however, earlier clarified in a series of tweets that he ?did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,? but also said he has ?no idea? if tapes or recordings of his conversations with Comey exist.

In a June 23 letter, the White House responded to the committee request by referring to Trump?s tweets.

On Thursday, Democrats on two House committees asked the justice department?s inspector general to investigate whether attorney general Jeff Sessions violated his recusal from the Russia investigation by taking part in Comey?s May firing.

