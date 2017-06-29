Trump-terms-?Morning-Joe?-hosts-as-?low-I.Q.?,?psycho?

U.S. President Donald Trump in his early Thursday tweets mocked MSNBC?s ?Morning Joe? co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and called them ?low I.Q.? and ?psycho?.

Trump launched scathing attack on Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in a series of Tweets:

?I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..(sic)?

?...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! (sic)?

Earlier, Scarborough on New Year's Day slammed a report that he partied with Trump the night before.

Meanwhile, White House social media director Dan Scavino tore into Brzezinski and Scarborough on Twitter by saying the "Morning Joe" co-hosts are "lost, confused & saddened" because President Trump won't return their calls.

?"#DumbAsARockMika and lover #JealousJoe are lost, confused & saddened since @POTUS @realDonaldTrump stopped returning their calls!. "Unhinged."(sic)" wrote Scavino.

