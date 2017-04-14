Trump says N Korea a problem that 'will be taken care of'

US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to North Korea today, as speculation mounted that Pyongyang may be preparing another nuclear or missile test.

"North Korea is a problem, the problem will be taken care of," Trump said defiantly, amid reports of activity at a North Korean nuclear test site ahead of Saturday's 105th anniversary of the birth of the country's founder Kim Il-Sung.

Trump has repeatedly said he will prevent Pyongyang from developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States.

The US recently deployed a naval strike group to the region as a show of strength.

Earlier today, the US military dropped the largest non- nuclear bomb ever deployed in combat at targets in Afghanistan.

Trump played down suggestions that it was also intended as a warning to Pyongyang.

"I don't know if this sends a message to North Korea. It doesn't make any difference if it does or not," he said.

