Trump says may package infrastructure with healthcare or tax reform bill- NY Times

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may package a $1 trillion infrastructure plan with either healthcare or tax reform legislation as an incentive to get support from lawmakers, especially from Democrats.

Trump also said in an interview with the New York Times he may move up the unveiling of a plan to rebuild the country's deteriorating roads, bridges and tunnels, which had been expected later this year.

"I'm thinking about accelerating it. I'm thinking about putting it with another bill. Could be health care, could be something else. Could be tax reform," Trump said.

