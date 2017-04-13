Trump says it is time to end Syria's 'brutal civil war'

US President Donald Trump said today it was time to end Syria's "brutal" civil war, and called on NATO allies to "work together to resolve the disaster" in the war-wracked country.

Trump, standing alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, thanked Washington's allies for condemning the suspected sarin attack on civilians in the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun.

"Vicious slaughter of innocent civilians with chemical weapons including the barbaric killing of small and helpless children and babies must be forcefully rejected by any nation that values human life," Trump told reporters.

"It is time to end this brutal civil war, defeat terrorists and allow refugees to return home."

