Trump says dollar 'getting too strong' -Wall Street Journal

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the dollar was "getting too strong" and would eventually hurt the U.S. economy, even as he said he would like to see interest rates stay low, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In an interview, Trump also said he would not label China a currency manipulator in a U.S. Treasury report due later this week, the Journal said. He also said he respected Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, saying she was "not toast" when her current term ends in 2018.

"I think our dollar is getting too strong, and partially that's my fault because people have confidence in me. But that's hurting - that will hurt ultimately," he said.

