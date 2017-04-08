Trump nominates two Indian-Americans for key administrative posts @ 4/8/2017 3:43:20 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated two prominent Indian-Americans for key administrative posts.

Trump nominated well-known Indian-Americans Vishal Amin and Neomi Rao as his new Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator and the Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs respectively.

Vishal J. Amin of Michigan is currently the senior Counsel on the House Judiciary Committee.

Earlier in his career, he served in the Administration of President George W. Bush at the White House, as Associate Director for Domestic Policy and at the U.S. Department of Commerce, as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary.

He received his bachelor's degree in Neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Neomi Rao of Washington, D.C. is a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, where she founded and directed the Center for the Study of the Administrative State.

Her research and teaching focuses on constitutional and administrative law.

Currently, a public member of the Administrative Conference of the United States, Rao has previously served in all three branches of the federal government.

She served as Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush, counsel for nominations and constitutional law to the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Rao practiced public international law and arbitration at Clifford Chance LLP in London.

She received her JD with high honors from the University of Chicago and her BA from Yale University.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)