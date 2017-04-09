Trump national security aide McFarland may become envoy to Singapore - official

President Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser, K.T. McFarland, is expected to step down and has been offered the position of U.S. ambassador to Singapore, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

The move comes as Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, puts his stamp on the team that he inherited from retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump's first national security adviser in February.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)