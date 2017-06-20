Trump expresses grief with seven deceased U.S. sailors

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his heartfelt thoughts and prayers with the seven deceased Navy sailors and their families.

?My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the 7 @USNavy sailors of the #USSFitzgerald and their families. ??http://www.navy.mil/submit/display.asp?story_id=101102 ?,? Trump tweeted.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the 7 @USNavy sailors of the #USSFitzgerald and their families. ??https://t.co/a4Sm8SrLv7 pic.twitter.com/uDbkXoBtkZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

The seven missing sailors from the USS Fitzgerald were found dead in flooded berthing compartments following the warship's collision with a merchant vessel, the CNN reported.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said searchers found the bodies on Sunday morning, Japan time, after the guided-missile destroyer returned to its base in Japan.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)