Trump explained U.S. position on THAAD to Xi - S.Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump told South Korea on Saturday that he had explained America's position on the deployment of the U.S. supplied THAAD anti-missile defense to China's President Xi Jinping in their summit meeting, according to a statement from South Korea's acting leader.

Trump informed South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn of his discussions with Xi in a telephone call on Saturday.

China has opposed the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) in South Korea which it and the United States say is aimed at countering North Korea's missile threat.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)