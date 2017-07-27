US Prez Donald Trump donates his second quarter salary to education department

Trump's salary in first quarter was donated for restoration of two projects at a national battlefield.

President Donald Trump has decided to donate his second quarter salary to the US education department to help American students get access to high quality education, the White House said Wednesday.

"In this quarter, the president will be donating his salary to the Department of Education," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference yesterday.

She presented a check of USD 100,000 to the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Other donors donors quickly stepped up to bring the total donation over USD 260,000 to the education department.

DeVos said Trump is committed to nation's students and to reforming education in America so that every child, no matter their ZIP code, has access to a high-quality education.

"He and I have had many conversations about how best to put students' needs first, and ensure we are setting them up for a lifetime of success. There's much work to be done, but we are certainly on the right track, thanks to the president's leadership," she said.

"Just yesterday, Ivanka Trump and I hosted a summer reading event at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History, where the focus was on getting young girls, age six to ten, excited about learning science, technology, engineering, and maths.

"It was fun to see their eyes light up as they got to explore, create, and experiment in a collaborative environment," DeVos said.

She said the department has decided to use Trump's second-quarter salary to host a STEM-focused camp for students at the Department of Education.

"We want to encourage as many children as possible to explore STEM fields in the hope that many develop a passion for these fields," she said.

Trump, a real estate tycoon, had announced during his election campaign that he would not take salary if he wins the presidential elections. But under the US law, the president has to take their salary. Hence, he decided to donate all his salary for charity purposes.