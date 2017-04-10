Trump considering to introduce sanctions against Russia, Iran for

U. S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump is discussing with members of his administration the possibility of introducing sanctions against Russia and Iran for supporting the Syrian Government.

Haley told CNN in an interview that Trump and his administration were shown classified information proving that Syrian President Bashar Assad had been involved in the alleged chemical attack against civilians in Syria?s Idlib.

The United States earlier on Thursday night launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha?irat.

Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of over 80 people.

The Syrian Foreign Minister denied the government?s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

