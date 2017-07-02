Trump calls out on states rebuffing his voter fraud effort, asks what they are hiding

United States President Donald Trump, while calling out almost 30 states expressing concerns about the legality of his administration's efforts to investigate voter fraud, asked what the states might be hiding.

"Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide," Trump wrote in his Saturday tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent all 50 states of the U.S. a letter requesting data from the their voting rolls, including the full names of registered voters, dates of birth, party registration, last four digits of Social Security numbers and voting history, CNN reports.

But as of Friday afternoon, at least 27 states had publicly expressed reservations or legal barriers to turning over all of the requested information, with some state officials expressing concerns that the request served as an evidence of an agenda by the Trump White House and dismissed it as politically motivated posturing.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)