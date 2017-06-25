Trump attacks Obama again, asks if he didn't want to hurt Hillary

United States President Donald Trump inveighed against former president Barack Obama for having failed to respond to Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

Trump on Saturday took to Twitter and, in a series of tweets, said, "Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T! Obama Administration official said they "choked" when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn't want to hurt Hillary? I cannot imagine that these very fine Republican Senators would allow the American people to suffer a broken ObamaCare any longer!"

The barrage of tweets comes a day after a media report detailed how the Obama administration's approach to take an action against the Russian Government for its attempt to meddle with and influence the Presidential campaign was slow and cautious and how it helped the bid to politically damage Hillary Clinton and swing the election in Trump's favour.

Trump has, since the beginning, denied any coordination with Russian officials and has called the investigation a "witch hunt" to hamper the work of his administration, in his earlier tweets, even as an investigation into a possible collusion between his campaign and Moscow, and Russia's role in the elections continues.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, posted almost 30 minutes after the above-mentioned tweets, Trump reiterated his statement, that is, to make United States "great" again.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he tweeted.

