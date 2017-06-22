Trump-asks-why-Obama-admin-didn't-stop-Russia-from-meddling

As U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday decried allegations of Russia collusion ?a big hoax,? he sardonically questioned why the Obama administration did not stop Moscow from election meddling as it happened under the previous regime.

Trump fired off a series of tweets and said, ?By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them??

?Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX!?

?Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn't? It's all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election!?

?I certainly hope the Democrats do not force Nancy P out. That would be very bad for the Republican Party - and please let Cryin' Chuck stay!?

His tweets come a day after former Homeland Security Advisor Jeh Johnson testified before the House Intelligence Committee that he hadn?t seen any evidence that Trump or his campaign ?colluded, conspired or coordinated? with the Russians ? a charge often levied against Trump by detractors, who?ve yet to produce evidence backing the claim.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)