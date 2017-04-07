Trump administration discussing military options on Syria -source

The Pentagon and the White House are in detailed discussions on military options to respond to a poison gas attack in Syria that killed scores of civilians, and which Washington has blamed on the Syrian government, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will presumably discuss the options when he meets with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Mattis is due in Florida later on Thursday as part of a prescheduled trip.

Talks about potential responses are already under way, including between Mattis and White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster, the official added.

