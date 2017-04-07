Trump accepts Xi Jinping?s invitation to visit China

U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping?s invitation to visit China this year.

Chinese state owned Xinhua news agency quoted officials as saying that Trump accepted President Xi?s invitation with pleasure, and hoped to make the trip at an early date.

President Xi said while meeting with Trump in the latter's Florida resort of Mar-a-Lago said he is ready to work with his Trump to push forward relations between the countries from a new starting point.

?There are a thousand reasons to make the China-U.S. relationship work, and no reason to break it,? he said.

Xi further said that the bilateral relationship between the two countries has made historic progress and brought enormous and pragmatic benefits to the peoples of both sides while experiencing ups and downs since the normalization of China-U.S. relations 45 years ago.

The Chinese president said it takes political resolve and historical commitments from leaders of both countries to enhance the bilateral relations in the 45 years to come.

