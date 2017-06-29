Train evacuated in Poland after bomb threat: police

Police in Poland said they had evacuated passengers from a train travelling from Warsaw to Berlin today after receiving a bomb threat.

The train stopped in Mogilno, western Poland, after Poland's state railways received an email with the bomb threat.

"We've evacuated several hundred people from the train," Mogilno police spokeswoman Magdalena Pollack told AFP.

"A bomb squad is checking whether this is a false alarm," she added.

Unlike several countries in Western Europe, Poland has no recent history of terrorism.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)