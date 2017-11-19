'Tired' Vladimir Putin may not run for 2018 Russia Election

Putin is 'tired' and lately has been unenthusiastic about joining any major campaign for the upcoming presidential election.

Rumours of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the brink of quitting may soon come true.

One of the most famous political figures in the world, Putin, is tired and lately has been unenthusiastic about joining any major campaign for the upcoming presidential election, according to a report by The Independent.

Away from the political drama, the hard-line leader wants to start spending his fortune. Although there has been no official confirmation on the news, many are expecting he will resign by mid-December.

After the Federation Council sets the exact date of the election, the official presidential campaign must start in mid-December. Several Russian politicians, celebrities have already made the announcement to run for the upcoming election. However, Putin is yet to disclose his plans for the 2018 Election.

Kremlin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, said it is still unknown if Putin will run for re-election when his term ends next year.

According to a media report, the country is already looking for options for the future of Russia without Putin.

Putin, known for his sharp lines and strong persona, has won three elections with a gap of four years when he had to stand aside in 2008 Russia Elections.