'Time for decisive steps to end bigotry, hate crimes in US'

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has asked the US administration to take "decisive steps" to end bigotry and hate crimes towards Indian-Americans and other religious minorities in the country.

"There are various reasons (for increase in hate crimes), but one is certainly there's been a rise in divisive rhetoric starting with the top," Krishnamoorthi, Congressman from Illinois said.

Krishnamoorthi, who has initiated steps to galvanise his Congressional colleagues on the issue, said there has been a number of issues taken on the immigration front, which really contributes to the divisive atmosphere in this country.

"Starting with the immigration executive order dated January 27th, which targeted American legal permanent residents, also known as Green Card holders. But we've now seen a number of steps taken by the White House on a number of fronts, which have sown confusion, concern, and fear among Indian-Americans and others," Krishnamoorthi told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)