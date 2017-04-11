Tillerson to try get Russia on 'same page' as U.S. on Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will try during his visit to Moscow to get the Russian Government back on the same page as the United States with respect to commitments in Syria, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing on Monday.

When asked about Tillerson's priorities during his upcoming Moscow visit, Spicer said that the U.S. administration needs to make sure that Moscow ?fully understands the actions that Syrian President Bashar Assad took, the commitments that Syria has made and Russia has equally agreed to the same understanding,? the Sputnik reported.

Spicer further stated that U.S. President Donald Trump and his team also want to find out what is Russia willing ?to commit to in action? with respect to fighting the Daesh terror group.

However, Spicer said Trump wants to see how the conversation goes, in order to move forward on cooperation on fighting terrorism in the region.

Tillerson is scheduled to visit Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 11-12.

