Tillerson says U.S., China call on North Korea to stop nuclear weapons program

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said after talks with top Chinese diplomats and defense chiefs on Wednesday that both sides call on North Korea to "halt its illegal nuclear weapons program and its ballistic missile tests."

"We reiterated to China that they have a diplomatic responsibility to exert much greater economic and diplomatic pressure on the regime if they want to prevent further escalation in the region," Tillerson told reporters.

