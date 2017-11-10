This story of thieves returning puppy to Aussie family reinstated our faith in humanity

The family, who was 'devasted' after the loss, made 'emotional' public appeal to return the puppy and said they did not care about the loss of any other items.

An Australian family just got lucky after their 8-week-old puppy returned three days later it was stolen from their home in Melbourne.

The four-year-old daughter Maia Sardi, who was close to the Labrador puppy 'Sasha', was left 'heartbroken' after the robbery. The puppy was stolen on Monday along with jewellery, laptop and iPad.

The family, who was 'devastated' after the loss, made 'emotional' public appeal to return the puppy and said they did not care about the loss of any other items. The loss of 'Sasha' caught quite a lot of media attention in Australia.

Detectives are investigating after an 8-week-old puppy was stolen during a burglary in Croydon Hills on Monday https://t.co/dwhGC4VuJO pic.twitter.com/i0f7mpfid4 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 7, 2017

Three days later, the puppy was spotted in the backyard of their house on Thursday.

Upon the return, the family said the robbers either have a conscience ''either has a conscience or got scared''.

Victoria Police said Maia was happy to see her 'best friend' return.

Labrador Sasha is home! What a great start to the day for this family, reuniting with their stolen pup. Read more ➜ https://t.co/lGdYPQvbB4 pic.twitter.com/CwLuRcNmHk — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) November 8, 2017

Although the puppy has return, the police said the investigation is going on for the recovery of the stolen items and they would look closely into the burglary incident.