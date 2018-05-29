This is why Ivanka Trump was trolled for tweeting picture with 2-year-old son

It is not very often that a cute picture of a mother with her child invites criticism or trolls, and this is not Ivanka Trump expected when she posted a picture of her with her two-year-old son in pyjamas.

However, she was trolled massively for tweeting a "tone deaf" photo of herself cuddling her son as outrage grows over reports that the US government, headed by her father Donald Trump, could not account for nearly 1,500 immigrant children who were separated from their parents.

Ivanka, who also serves as an advisor to her father, posted a picture of herself with her infant son, Theodore, in their pyjamas on Sunday, with the caption: "My <3! #SundayMorning."

She faced a massive backlash as critics pointed out to a "zero tolerance" policy of Trump administration that authorises border security agents to take away the children of people who enter the United States illegally. The policy was announced earlier this month by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Children separated from their parents are placed in foster homes but a senior government official has told a Congressional committee that nearly 1500 minors are untraceable.

Steven Wagner, a senior official in the Department of Health and Human Services, said that the government was "unable to determine with certainty the whereabouts of 1,475" minors after attempting to contact their sponsors in the last three months of 2017.

Responding to Ivanka's tweet, comedian Patton Oswalt wrote, "Isn't it the just the best to snuggle your little one -- knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms? It's the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?"

"I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of 1500 lost children your father is responsible for. F*** your #SundayMorning," singer Halsey wrote.

"If there were a Tone-Deaf Olympics, you would be its Michael Phelps," John Pavlovitz, a writer, said.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Ivanka, as a mother, try to imagine what these immigrant mothers must be feeling to know ICE (US Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has lost their small children, some not yet 2 years old. Do something to help them!!! Use your platform for good for once!!! #WhereAreTheChildren."

Thousands of other Twitter users replied to Ivanka's tweet.

Donald Trump blamed opposition Democrats for the "horrible law" in a tweet on Saturday. "Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS."

However, an AFP report pointed out that there is no law mandating the policy and it was not immediately clear what he may have meant.