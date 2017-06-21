Talks to support UK PM May's Conservatives making progress, N.Irish party says

Talks between Britain's Conservatives and the small Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up Prime Minister Theresa May's government made progress on Wednesday, DUP lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson said.

Donaldson told BBC TV that there would be further talks on Wednesday and he was confident they could get an arrangement to support May early next week.

May lost her majority in the 650-seat parliament in a snap election she called earlier this month and she now requires the backing of the 10 DUP members to ensure she can pass legislation.

Donaldson said local media reports that his party was asking for 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) to be spent on health and a further billion to be allocated to infrastructure was "wild speculation and wide of the mark". ($1 = 0.7903 pounds)

