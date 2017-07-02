Taliban storms mosque in Afghanistan, killing 13 people

Heavily armed Taliban insurgents stormed a mosque in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan, killing at least 13 people in an attack claimed by the Taliban.

The incident took place on Saturday in the vicinity of Chemtal district.

The provincial public health officials confirmed that the bodies of thirteen people, riddled with bullets, were shifted to Ibn-e-Sina hospital.

The Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that an attack was carried out on a gathering of the militia forces in Chemtal district, Khaama Press reported.

As soon as the Taliban entered the mosque intense clashes erupted which Zabiullah claimed that twelve people including three commanders of the local militia forces were killed and another one was wounded.

Mujahid also claimed that several weapons, ammunition, and grenades were also seized during the clashes.

Rejecting the claims by the Taliban insurgents, MP representing the northern Balkh province in the parliament Gulalai Noor Sapai said that all those killed in the attack are ordinary civilians and had no links with the government or security institutions.

The local residents are saying that the deceased individuals were having links with a former Jihadi leader.

