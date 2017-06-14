TABLE-Merkel's conservatives at 38 pct vs 26 pct for SPD-poll

Germans head to the polls on Sept. 24 in a parliamentary election in which centre-right Chancellor Angela Merkel is running for a fourth term. Below is a table of the latest polling data (in percent): DATE POLLSTER CDU/CS SPD Greens FDP Linke AfD Other U 14/6 Ipsos 38 26 7 7 8 9 4 13/6 Forsa 38 24 8 9 8 7 6 13/6 INSA 37.5 23.5 6.5 9 11 9 3.5 11/6 Emnid 39 25 8 7 9 8 4 8/6 Infratest 38 24 7 10 8 9 4 Dimap 7/6 Forsa 39 24 8 8 8 7 6 6/6 INSA 38 23 7 9 11 8 4 3/6 Emnid 38 27 7 7 8 8 5 2/6 Forschungs 39 25 7 8 9 8 4 gruppe Wahlen 1/6 GMS 39 23 8 10 8 8 4 31/5 Ipsos 38 28 7 7 8 8 4 31/5 Forsa 38 25 7 9 8 7 6 27/5 Emnid 38 25 8 8 8 8 5 23/5 INSA 36.5 26 6 9.5 10 8 4 23/5 Forsa 39 25 7 9 8 7 5 20/5 Emnid 38 26 7 7 9 8 5 19/5 Forschungs 38 27 7 8 8 7 4 gruppe Wahlen 18/5 Infratest 38 26 8 9 6 9 4 Dimap 17/5 Ipsos 37 29 7 6 8 8 5 17/5 Forsa 38 26 7 8 8 7 6 16/5 INSA 36 27 6 8 9 10 4 13/5 Emnid 37 27 8 6 10 8 4 11/5 Infratest 37 27 8 8 7 10 3 Dimap 10/5 Forsa 36 29 7 7 8 7 6 09/5 INSA 35 27 7 7 10 10 4 06/5 Emnid 36 28 7 6 9 9 5 04/5 GMS 36 29 7 7 8 9 4 04/5 Ipsos 36 30 7 5 8 9 5 03/5 INSA 34 28.5 6.5 7 10.5 9 4.5 03/5 Forsa 36 28 8 7 8 8 5 29/4 Emnid 36 29 7 6 9 9 4 28/4 FGW 37 29 8 6 9 8 3 26/4 Forsa 36 30 7 6 8 9 4 25/4 Allensbach 36 31 7 6 9 7 4 24/4 INSA 34 30 6.5 6.5 9.5 10 3.5 22/4 Emnid 36 31 6 5 9 9 4 20/4 Infratest 35 30 7 6 8 10 4 dimap 20/4 Ipsos 35 30 7 5 8 10 5 19/4 Forsa 36 30 6 6 9 8 5 19/4 INSA 34 30.5 6 6.5 9 10 4 15/4 Emnid 35 31 7 6 9 9 3 13/4 Infratest 34 31 8 6 7 11 3 dimap 11/4 Forsa 36 30 7 6 9 9 3 10/4 INSA 33 31.5 6.5 6.5 8.5 10 4 08/4 Emnid 35 33 7 5 8 9 3 07/04 FGW 35 32 7 5 8 9 4 04/4 Ipsos 34 30 8 5 8 10 5 04/4 Forsa 36 29 7 5 9 8 6 04/4 INSA 32 32.5 6.5 6.5 9 9 4.5 01/4 Emnid 33 33 7 6 8 8 5 29/3 Forsa 34 32 7 6 8 7 6 28/3 Allensbach 34 33 7.5 6.5 8 7 4 NOTES: CDU/CSU - Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union SPD - Social Democrats, centre-left party Greens - environmental party FDP - Free Democrats, business-friendly party that crashed out of parliament in the 2013 election Linke - far-left party AfD - Alternative for Germany, right-wing anti-immigrant party - Parties require 5 percent of the vote or three constituency seats to win representation in parliament. - A parliamentary majority can be secured with the support of less than 50 percent if the parties in question have more support than the other leading parties combined. Pollsters: Allensbach, Emnid, Forsa, Forschungsgruppe Wahlen (FGW), Gesellschaft fuer Markt- und Sozialforschung (GMS), Infratest dimap, INSA, Ipsos

