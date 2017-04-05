Syria rebels tell fighters to 'ignite fronts' to avenge gas

Syrian rebels including Al-Qaeda's former affiliate have vowed to avenge the deaths of dozens of people in a suspected gas attack, calling on allied fighters to "ignite the fronts".

"We call on all the fighters of Sham (Syria) to ignite the fronts," the Tahrir al-Sham alliance said in a statement posted online yesterday.

"We promise the criminal regime and its allies revenge that will soothe the hearts of our people in Khan Sheikhun in particular, and Syria in general," the statement said.

At least 58 people, including 19 children, were killed early morning yesterday after air strikes on Khan Sheikhun in northwest Idlib Province, most of which is held by Tahrir al-Sham.

The alliance is dominated by the Fateh al-Sham Front, which was known as Al-Nusra Front before it cut its ties to Al-Qaeda.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported the death toll, said another 160 people were wounded in the raids on Khan Sheikhun.

The monitoring group and local medics told

