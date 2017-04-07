Syria needs to abide by accords to not use chemical weapons - White House

The White House said on Friday that strikes on a Syrian airfield authorized by U.S. President Donald Trump send a strong signal to the world, but declined to say whether Trump would approve additional strikes or actions against the Assad government.

"I think that the president's actions were very decisive last night and were clear about what he thinks needs to get done," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters at a briefing.

"First and foremost, the president believes the Syrian government, the Assad regime, should at the minimum agree to abide by the agreements they've made not to use chemical weapons. I think that should be a minimum standard set around the world," Spicer said.

