Syria accuses US-led coalition of downing one of its warplanes

The Syrian army accused the US-led anti-jihadist coalition of downing one of its warplanes today in Raqa province, where the two sides are in close proximity to each other.

"Aircraft from the 'international coalition' targeted one of our fighter planes in the Resafa region of southern Raqa province this afternoon while it was conducting a mission against the terrorist Islamic State group," the army said in a statement.

