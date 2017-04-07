Swedish police say searching for person of interest in Stockholm attack probe

Swedish police showed a picture of a person they said was of interest in connection with an attack where a truck drove into a crowd in central Stockholm, killing and injuring several people.

Mats Lofving, head of Swedish police's National Operations Department (NOA) said the picture, which appeared to be CCTV footage, was taken close to the time of the incident, in the vicinity of the incident.

"I have a picture of a person who has been seen at the location at this point in time. We want to get in contact with this person," he told a news conference.

The grainy image shown by police showed a man wearing a jacket with a dark hood over a bright t-shirt and dark trousers.

