Suspected suicide bomber kills at least one near Afghan Defence Ministry - officials

An apparent suicide bomb attack near the Afghan Defence Ministry killed at least one person on Wednesday and damaged several cars, officials said.

The target was a police post near the military headquarters, a ministry spokesman said.

A police officer at the scene told Reuters the attack appeared to have been carried out by a suicide bomber on foot.

A Reuters witness reported seeing several damaged cars, with possible injuries to the occupants.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but militants belonging to various groups including the Taliban and Islamic State have claimed recent attacks in Kabul.

Last month, Islamic State fighters killed nearly 50 people when then stormed the main military hospital in Kabul.

