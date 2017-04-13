Coastal Marine Police rescues stranded Sri Lankan family

The Sri Lankan family was stranded at the sand dunes of Arichalmunai.

Coastal Marine Police rescued five members of a Sri Lankan family on Thursday, who were stranded at the first sand dunes off Arichalmunai.

Police said they were dropped at the sand dunes by a ferry operator after collecting Rs 50,000 from them assuring to take them to Rameswaram. Fishermen who saw the family members struggling in the sand dunes informed the Coastal Marine Police, who rushed to the spot and rescued them.

Cases were booked against them for entering India without proper documents, police said, adding, they would be sent to a refugee camp.