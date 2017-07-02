Stephen Colbert congratulates President Trump for 'uniting the world'

host Stephen Colbert did what many people would not even think about ?

?Late Show? host Stephen Colbert did what many people would not even think about ? Congratulate U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 53-year-old talks show host presented a recent Pew Research Center poll putting Trump?s global approval rating at 22 percent.

Colbert began the monologue for his week-ending show by noting there won?t be new episodes next week due to the July Fourth holiday.

He said, ?As great as it is to celebrate America, once in a while, I like to take a moment to remember there are countries that are not us, and they are not so hot on our President.?

But he did not stop there, Colbert, after showing the poll he went on to congratulate the president elect for ?uniting the planet.?

He said, ?Mr. President. Congratulations, you?ve united the planet," adding, ?Trump is unpopular in six continents. Yes, the only place they like him is Antarctica. But I tell you what though, do not tell those penguins about pulling out of the Paris accords.?

The host also revealed the one country where Trump?s popularity has surged.

?But there is one country where America?s reputation is on the rise. Wait for it! Russia, where confidence in the U.S. president surged to 53 percent from 11 percent. It explained Trump?s 2020 campaign slogan: ?Trump 2020 I Can?t Read It, It?s In Russian,? he said.

Colbert himself recently went to Russia to film some segments for his show and appeared on one of Russia?s late-night talk shows, where he announced that he is considering running for President in 2020.

