Southern California school gunman shot adult female, himself - officials

The gunman who opened fire at a San Bernardino, California elementary school shot dead an adult female in a classroom, then himself, authorities said on Monday, adding that they did not believe two wounded children were targeted by the shooter.

Investigators were working to determine how the adult female victim and the shooter knew each other but said two students wounded in the incident were not related to either of them.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)